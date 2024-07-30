WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0252 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00421855.
WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Stock Performance
WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.33. 520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $25.48.
WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.