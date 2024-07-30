Wedbush Boosts Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $25.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 85.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 144.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 111.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

