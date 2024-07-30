Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $102.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark lowered their price target on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $8.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.34. The stock had a trading volume of 480,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,835. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.41. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $136.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $86,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 369,687 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,245,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 82.3% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 252,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,166 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $6,991,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.