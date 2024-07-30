Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Procter & Gamble (PG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG):

7/24/2024 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $182.00.

7/24/2024 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/23/2024 – Procter & Gamble is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $181.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $161.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $174.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $177.00 to $183.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2024 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $177.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/24/2024 – Procter & Gamble is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/31/2024 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,742,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558,331. The company has a market cap of $381.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $170.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,323. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $934,000. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.6% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

