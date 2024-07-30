Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Weibo were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Weibo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 134,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Weibo by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

Weibo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.64. 837,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,633. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Weibo had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Weibo

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.