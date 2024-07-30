Wells Fargo & Company Increases Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target to $19.00

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CCAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $698.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.31 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

