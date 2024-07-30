Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 34.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.03. 6,002,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,128,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $209.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

