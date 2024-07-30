Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 138.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Welltower to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $114.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 137.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $114.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

