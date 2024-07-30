Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.
Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 138.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Welltower to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.
Welltower Stock Performance
NYSE:WELL opened at $114.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 137.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $114.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.
Insider Activity at Welltower
In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
