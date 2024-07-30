Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower updated its FY24 guidance to $4.13-4.21 EPS.
Welltower Stock Performance
Welltower stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.65. The stock had a trading volume of 960,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,183. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 137.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.
Welltower Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.
Insider Transactions at Welltower
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.32.
Get Our Latest Analysis on WELL
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- This Semiconductor Stock Is ON Track for a New High
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Why SoFi Stock is an Unmissable Growth Opportunity
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Has Micron’s Stock Drop Turned Into A Screaming Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.