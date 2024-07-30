WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Incline Global Management LLC

Incline Global Management LLC reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,414 shares during the quarter. WEX comprises approximately 5.0% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in WEX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WEX by 19,044.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David increased its stake in shares of WEX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,911 shares of company stock worth $1,008,402. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Stock Down 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $184.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEX

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.