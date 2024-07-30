WEX (NYSE:WEX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.42.

WEX stock opened at $186.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. WEX has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $244.04.

In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,402. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 47,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of WEX by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of WEX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 64,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

