Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.