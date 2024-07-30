Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,542,555 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 1.0% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco raised its stake in RTX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in RTX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mitchill Neil, Jr. 4,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mitchill Neil, Jr. 4,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,357 shares of company stock worth $5,832,340. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.88. 6,023,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421,491. The company has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average of $98.81. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Barclays increased their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Melius Research increased their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.71.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

