Whalerock Point Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 213.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,648,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,424,817. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

WMT stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,521,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,295,771. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $556.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.