Whalerock Point Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 801,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.74. 1,757,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,840. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $258.75.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

