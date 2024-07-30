Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $463.25 million, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $34.81.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. Research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Willdan Group

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,641,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,641,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 4,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $136,126.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,242.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,333 shares of company stock worth $14,110,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 168.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

