WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Down 18.5% in July

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 235,500 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WiSA Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ WISA opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. WiSA Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $211.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($5.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WiSA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 964.80% and a negative net margin of 807.54%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiSA Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISA Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,323,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 1,211.56% of WiSA Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

