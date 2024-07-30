WMS Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 0.8% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $113.07. 1,086,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.47. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $117.26.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

