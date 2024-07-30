Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.000 EPS.

WWD stock traded down $30.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.93. 867,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $119.03 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

