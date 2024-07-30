Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Gap Down to $183.19

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $183.19, but opened at $153.11. Woodward shares last traded at $153.91, with a volume of 459,396 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Woodward Stock Down 18.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 16.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 9.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

