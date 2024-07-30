Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. 787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Woolworths Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

