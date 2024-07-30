Wormhole Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $456.89 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. Wormhole has a total market cap of $456.89 million and approximately $36.53 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wormhole token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wormhole has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wormhole alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.26734777 USD and is down -7.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $38,598,174.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wormhole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wormhole and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.