WW International (WW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WW International is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect WW International to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

WW International last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $206.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.34 million. On average, analysts expect WW International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. WW International has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $13.31.

WW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.41.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

