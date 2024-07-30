WW International (WW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect WW International to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $206.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.34 million. On average, analysts expect WW International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WW International Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:WW opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. WW International has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $13.31.
About WW International
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.
