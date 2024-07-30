Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.69

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 2200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Macau in a research report on Sunday, April 14th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces.

