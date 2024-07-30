Zebec Network (ZBCN) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Zebec Network token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Zebec Network has a market cap of $66.79 million and $8.16 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,410,357,481 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,987,978,070 with 55,918,907,250 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.001218 USD and is down -6.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $9,210,586.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

