Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys Shares of 16,000 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 281,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,093. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average is $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

