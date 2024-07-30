Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,835,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,645,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,575,000 after buying an additional 817,094 shares during the last quarter. Nipun Capital L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,365,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 865,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after buying an additional 389,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 748,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,492,000 after acquiring an additional 320,237 shares during the period.

MCHI traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $40.72. 1,033,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,417. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

