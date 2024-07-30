Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,610 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.24% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VOX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.46. The company had a trading volume of 26,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.22. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

