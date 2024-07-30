Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New $3.97 Million Investment in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEV traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $55.31. The company had a trading volume of 75,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

