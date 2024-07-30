Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes $1.32 Million Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 285,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,603. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

