Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes $1.62 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 70.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4,545.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.57. 777,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

