Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,401,142,000 after buying an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Target by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $759,810,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,898,000 after buying an additional 470,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,618. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.51. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

