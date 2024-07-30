Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. Zynex has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $264.71 million, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Zynex had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Zynex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 118,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

