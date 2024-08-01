10,000 Shares in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 125,501.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 112,951 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 60,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 23,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 115,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 92,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. 397,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $326.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.17.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $201.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.26 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is -9.57%.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

