13,438 Shares in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SNX stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $133.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

