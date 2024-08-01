3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $126.24 and last traded at $127.37. Approximately 894,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,439,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

3M Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $1,378,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 7,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

