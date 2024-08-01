474 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by New Covenant Trust Company N.A.

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,426. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.82 and a 200-day moving average of $245.58. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $269.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.