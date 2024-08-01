Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.18

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 297337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Accel Entertainment

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $83,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 423,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,380.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $83,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 423,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,380.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $1,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,269,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,483 shares of company stock worth $2,358,243 in the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading

