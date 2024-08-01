Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 173,730 Shares of Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 173,730 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $225,849.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,776,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,909,347.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, July 22nd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 17,716 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $23,562.28.

On Thursday, July 18th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 130,317 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $169,412.10.

On Friday, July 5th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 123,017 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $141,469.55.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 143,288 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $166,214.08.

On Monday, July 1st, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 107,434 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,474.76.

On Thursday, June 27th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 235,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $270,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 150,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 528,621 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $607,914.15.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 241,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aclaris Therapeutics

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.