Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Earnings Results

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-1.15 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.650-1.150 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of AEIS traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.37. 627,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,874. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.14.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

