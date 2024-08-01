Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Amkor Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.42-0.56 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.560 EPS.

Amkor Technology stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

