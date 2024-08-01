Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.42-0.56 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.560 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 7.0 %

AMKR stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.66. 2,800,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.86. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,250. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

