Analysts Set Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target at $5.00

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $308.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Telos has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telos will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 8,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $31,232.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $31,232.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 394,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,039.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Wood acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,843,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,603.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 503,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,882. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $44,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

