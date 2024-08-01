Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 5,930 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.62. 706,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,572. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

