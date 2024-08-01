Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 234,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 396,506 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth $83,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ALIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,026. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

