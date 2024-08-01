Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 2.09% of Universal Electronics worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UEIC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 73,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,356. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

