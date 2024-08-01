Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 466,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,150 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Applied Digital by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,559 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,168,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Digital by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Applied Digital by 92.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,426,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,247 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after purchasing an additional 940,075 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,730,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,863. Applied Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $666.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49.

APLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

