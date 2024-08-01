Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab Sells 30,000 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,011.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $44,775.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Michael Raab sold 2,310 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $15,222.90.

On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Raab sold 35,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $232,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $50,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Raab sold 3,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $23,970.00.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Ardelyx stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Ardelyx’s revenue was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARDX. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, July 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1,026.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

