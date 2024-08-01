Arweave Hits Market Cap of $1.90 Billion (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $28.98 or 0.00045415 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $52.64 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,815.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.19 or 0.00649041 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00077139 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000147 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.