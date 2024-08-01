Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,900 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 258,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Astronics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Astronics stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. Astronics has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $185.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astronics will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astronics by 4.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

